VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.50-1.54 for the period. VICI Properties also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.50-1.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised VICI Properties to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,698,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,780. The company has a quick ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.