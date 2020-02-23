Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VSVS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 495 ($6.51) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.10) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vesuvius presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 612.75 ($8.06).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of VSVS opened at GBX 442.40 ($5.82) on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 646 ($8.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 457.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 452.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.62.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.