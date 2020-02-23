Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.01.

Shares of VRRM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $72,118,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,478,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,066 shares in the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,742.6% in the fourth quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 4,347,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,867 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 574,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

