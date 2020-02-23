Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Cut by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,685,000 after purchasing an additional 467,743 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 895,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,912,000 after purchasing an additional 76,647 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 648,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 503,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of Verisign stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.12. 622,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,996. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.92. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.84 and a 52 week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.