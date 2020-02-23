Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,893,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Verint Systems by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,986,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,965,000 after purchasing an additional 601,549 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,636,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 362,290 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. 388,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

