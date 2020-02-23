Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.14. Verint Systems posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 264.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Verint Systems by 190.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 642.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

VRNT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.00. 388,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,676. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $63.94.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

