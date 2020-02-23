Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VER. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vereit by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vereit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of VER traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,251,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456,432. Vereit Inc has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

