VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEON from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON remained flat at $$2.36 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,746,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,774. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. VEON has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. VEON’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in VEON during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in VEON during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.