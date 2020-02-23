Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 230.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.99. 3,358,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,066. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.