Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to report sales of $200.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.74 million to $206.60 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $195.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $802.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.20 million to $806.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $821.91 million, with estimates ranging from $813.00 million to $828.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at $729,340.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VREX stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 215,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.86. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

