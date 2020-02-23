Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.09. The stock had a trading volume of 308,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,557. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.22. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

