Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,849 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 92,962 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,103,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,200,762. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

