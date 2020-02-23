ValuEngine Downgrades Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RNDB opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $87.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. Randolph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

