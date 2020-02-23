USDX One Day Volume Reaches $2,034.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. USDX has a total market cap of $634,821.00 and approximately $2,034.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001706 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009121 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000472 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000153 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,120 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

