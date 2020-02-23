Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Trading Down 9.3%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) was down 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.76, approximately 2,839,532 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,082% from the average daily volume of 240,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27,606 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.