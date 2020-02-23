Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UFPI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

UFPI stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 554,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,225. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.86. Universal Forest Products has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,966,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $78,096.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 261,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

