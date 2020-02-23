Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.29 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ UEIC traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 327,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,047. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Universal Electronics news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,735.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,137 shares of company stock valued at $342,716. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

