United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) were down 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.67 and last traded at $32.29, approximately 673,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 150,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.74.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth about $796,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 46.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth about $3,570,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth about $2,619,000. 15.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

