United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) were down 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.67 and last traded at $32.29, approximately 673,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 150,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.74.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth about $796,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 46.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth about $3,570,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth about $2,619,000. 15.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United States Cellular Company Profile (NYSE:USM)
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.
See Also: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.