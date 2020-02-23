Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 29,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.54. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

