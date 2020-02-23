UBS Group Raises Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $65.00

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.80.

IART stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.27. 412,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,209. Integra Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

