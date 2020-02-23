UBS Group Increases Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $207.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $190.00 to $207.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.36.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.37. The stock had a trading volume of 370,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.20. Masimo has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $186.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $1,093,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,008,056.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,428,254.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,254.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,378 shares of company stock worth $9,435,640 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Masimo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 5.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,003,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,042,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 547.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,970,000 after purchasing an additional 403,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

