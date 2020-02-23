UBS Group Cuts Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $2.90

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $3.50 to $2.90 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRPN. BidaskClub cut Groupon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Groupon from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Groupon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.70.

GRPN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 28,901,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,836,997. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Groupon has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $963.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $612.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 50.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,238 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

