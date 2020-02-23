UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 25,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 59,974 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,183,000 after purchasing an additional 615,007 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

