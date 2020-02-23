Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Upgraded by Cfra to Buy

Cfra upgraded shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.98.

NYSE:UBER opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $4,816,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,552,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,562,041.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,982,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $57,897,433.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,163,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,374,589.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,992,382 shares of company stock worth $685,033,828.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,642,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $4,135,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

