U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.75.
Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
Shares of USB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,666,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,582. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. IMS Capital Management increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
