Tyman (LON:TYMN) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tyman in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of TYMN stock opened at GBX 283 ($3.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 273.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 240.81. Tyman has a 1 year low of GBX 188 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 292 ($3.84).

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

