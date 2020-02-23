TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Price Down 12.2%

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) was down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.27, approximately 942,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,330% from the average daily volume of 65,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut TSR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut TSR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 3.10%.

TSR Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

