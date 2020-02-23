TrueUSD (TUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $866.38 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $141.83 million and approximately $866.38 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010127 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Kuna and Zebpay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.02938905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00229831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00143327 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002748 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 141,965,688 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Bitso, HitBTC, Binance, Kuna, CoinTiger, Zebpay, Crex24, IDEX, WazirX, Koinex, Bittrex, HBUS, Upbit and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

