Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Triumph Group posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. ValuEngine raised Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Triumph Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Triumph Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Triumph Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TGI stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,745. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.