Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Receives $7.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Argus lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Transocean in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Transocean in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

In related news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 234.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,738,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,279,428. Transocean has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.03.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

