Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 47,355 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,355 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. 2,151,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,037. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

