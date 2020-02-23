Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 30,981 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,981 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Enbridge by 319.7% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,790 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,967,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,909,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 559,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after buying an additional 434,093 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,863,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,599,000 after buying an additional 400,105 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

ENB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.87. 2,224,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,293. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

