Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,663,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,732,000 after buying an additional 106,673 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after buying an additional 808,598 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 602,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,620,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 409,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after buying an additional 34,744 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 388,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.18. The company had a trading volume of 890,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,751. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.62 and a 12 month high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

