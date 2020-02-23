Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 442.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,838 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 77.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 25,438 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $337,816.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

UBS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,048. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.