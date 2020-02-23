Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) by 333.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bear 3x Shares were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $2,088,000.

DRIP traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.32. The stock had a trading volume of 324,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average of $83.96. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $123.81.

