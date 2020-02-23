Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 787.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.41. 2,098,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. BHP Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $59.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Investec downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.