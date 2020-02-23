Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 4,685 Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 1,377.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFG. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 45,092 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FFG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 42,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,283. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FBL Financial Group has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $70.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 16.29%. Analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FBL Financial Group Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

