Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 408 Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.36% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of RTH traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,000. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a one year low of $98.70 and a one year high of $127.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.