Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,734 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.23. 846,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $67.32 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

