Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New Investment in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Z. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,229,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,964,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $185,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,271,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,857,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,056. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Z traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,734,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,642. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 0.69. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

