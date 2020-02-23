Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New Investment in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Z. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,229,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,964,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.
Shares of Z traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,734,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,642. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 0.69. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.
See Also: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.