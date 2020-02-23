Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $88.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.61.

WWE traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,483,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

