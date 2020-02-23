Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 11,415.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 2,817,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,598. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pretium Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PVG shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Pretium Resources from $20.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.