Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 627.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,819 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 557.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.24. 117,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHDN. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.