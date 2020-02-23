Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 817.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Aircastle were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aircastle in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Aircastle in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aircastle in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aircastle in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Aircastle by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen downgraded Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of Aircastle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AYR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $32.21. 510,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.52. Aircastle Limited has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $32.47.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $243.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.37 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.06%. Equities analysts predict that Aircastle Limited will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

