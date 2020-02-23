Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 1,965.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDY. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 63.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth $2,238,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

RDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NYSE RDY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. 108,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,481. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $46.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.