Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $267,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 809.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,932 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 21,857,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,578,205. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

