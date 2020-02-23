Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 8,227 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 165.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 29.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,600,000 after acquiring an additional 404,670 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 181.4% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,434,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMMU. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

NASDAQ IMMU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. 1,696,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,828. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Immunomedics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

