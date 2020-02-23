Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 444 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.03. 2,329,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,727. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

