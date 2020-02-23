Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 447.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $380,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.35. 921,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,302. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.32. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

