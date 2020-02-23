Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires Shares of 5,374 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,326,227,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,890,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,406,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,343,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,126 shares of company stock worth $1,161,659. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

TFC stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,640,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,511. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

